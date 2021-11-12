Decentraland Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and $2.69 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00004563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00227330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00091514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,008,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,927,791 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

