Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q3. The company got a significant boost with the FDA approval for Qinlock in treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), in May 2020. Qinlock has witnessed a solid uptake so far. Deciphera is also working to expand the label of Qinlock for the larger commercial opportunity. A potential label expansion of the drug will drive sales further. It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a woe. The recent regulatory setback with respect to Qinlock in second-line GIST in the INTRIGUE study significantly hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 19,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,936. The company has a market capitalization of $536.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

