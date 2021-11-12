DeFi Bids One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $575,747.23 and $40.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00227028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00089513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,696,233 coins and its circulating supply is 22,722,864 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

