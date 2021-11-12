DeGate (DG) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and $130,103.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00072468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00098000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,767.90 or 0.07301665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,154.29 or 0.99778667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020025 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,122,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

