Denarius Market Cap Achieves $2.61 Million (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $983.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Denarius has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Denarius’ total supply is 7,681,800 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Building upon the original Bitcoin. Denarius features changes such as Stealth Addresses, Native TOR, Cross-Chain Atomic Swaps, Proof of Data, Hybrid MasterNode System (Fortuna Stakes), Encrypted Messaging, Multi-Signature Addresses & Transactions, and Tribus (a new PoW hashing algorithm). A maximum of 10,000,000 D is to be created during the hybrid PoW/PoS lifecycle of 3 years, which then transitions to Proof of Stake (6% APR) entirely after the first 3 years. Denarius also has Proof of Data and IPFS built into the wallet. The wallet runs on all existing Operating Systems and for those who use Coinomi wallet, you can find it there as well. Denarius has a Hybrid MasterNode system named Fortuna Stakes. It aims to have a fair distribution reward system which ensures that all Fortuna Stakes receive the same income over time. Fortuna Stakes reportedly receive 33% of each POW & POS block that is mined. FS/MN Collateral is 5000 D. Tribus (Latin for three) is the Proof of Work hashing algorithm used in Denarius. Tribus consists of three of what it believes to be the most popular and secure cryptography algorithms that were featured in the NIST5: JH, Keccak, and Echo. “

Denarius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

