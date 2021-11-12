DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $23.40. DermTech shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 13,232 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DMTK. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $711.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

