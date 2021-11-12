Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €27.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARL. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($33.29) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.72 ($31.44).

ETR ARL traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €28.66 ($33.72). 417,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €14.99 ($17.64) and a 52-week high of €29.90 ($35.18). The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.35 and its 200-day moving average is €22.57.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

