Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €65.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday.

JOST Werke stock remained flat at $€50.00 ($58.82) during midday trading on Friday. 49,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a twelve month high of €57.80 ($68.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $745 million and a PE ratio of 17.53.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

