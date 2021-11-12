Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $320.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $293.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Shares of FTNT opened at $336.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $112.35 and a 52-week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

