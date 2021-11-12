Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DEQ. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.09 ($23.63).

Shares of ETR:DEQ traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €17.29 ($20.34). The stock had a trading volume of 112,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €11.77 ($13.85) and a 1 year high of €21.68 ($25.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.95 and its 200-day moving average is €19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

