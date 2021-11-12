Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

