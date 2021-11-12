Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Diamondback Energy Inc alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.