Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.