Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,743 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 397,902 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

