DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

DBRG stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

