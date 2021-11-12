Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $82,000 in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $7.19 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JRSH shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Aegis boosted their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.