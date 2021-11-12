Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 36Kr in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. 36Kr Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $63.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

