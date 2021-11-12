Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Heritage Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 222,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $56.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $145,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ross Dove acquired 24,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,064.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,853.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,917 shares of company stock worth $138,047 and have sold 187,775 shares worth $360,205. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

