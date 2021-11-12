Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $846.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 713,190 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

