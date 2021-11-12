dKargo (DKA) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dKargo has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $159.68 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00089737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

