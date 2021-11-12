DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 13.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 67.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64,039 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $254.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.99 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.19.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

