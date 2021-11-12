DOGEFI One Day Volume Reaches $100.00 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One DOGEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $530,224.67 and approximately $100.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00072468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00098000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.29 or 0.07270905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,154.29 or 0.99778667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020025 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

