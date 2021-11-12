Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Lowered to C$9.75

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

