Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber Buys 100 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$114.51 ($81.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,451.00 ($8,179.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous Final dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.64%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

