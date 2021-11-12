dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOTD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.99. dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £736.35 million and a P/E ratio of 68.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

