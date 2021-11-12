Douglas N. Armer Sells 832 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas N. Armer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Douglas N. Armer sold 644 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $21,168.28.

Shares of BXMT opened at $33.81 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 239.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

