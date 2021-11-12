Dovu Market Cap Hits $14.91 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Dovu has a market cap of $14.91 million and $137,775.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dovu coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00229349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00089762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 714,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

