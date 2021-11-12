DPRating Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. DPRating has a market cap of $805,420.05 and approximately $46,366.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DPRating has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00222092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

