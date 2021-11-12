Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $2,011,080 over the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374,984 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 375,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

