Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dutch Bros updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. 38,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,465. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

