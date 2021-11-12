Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.30, but opened at $67.44. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 14,909 shares traded.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.