DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.
Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 1,214,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,182. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $44.18.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,999 shares of company stock worth $533,430 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
Further Reading: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.