DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 1,214,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,182. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.92.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,999 shares of company stock worth $533,430 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

