Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

DYAI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 375,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyadic International stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.