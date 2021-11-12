Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

