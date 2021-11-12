Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

