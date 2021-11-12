Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,058,685 shares of company stock valued at $33,468,884 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,188,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.