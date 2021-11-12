Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $15.97

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $17.16. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 16,801 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,058,685 shares of company stock valued at $33,468,884. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,188,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

