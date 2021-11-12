easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 805.33 ($10.52).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 614.20 ($8.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550.20 ($7.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 685.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.47.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.