Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,668 shares of company stock valued at $31,768,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

ETN opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $175.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

