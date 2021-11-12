ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ECN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

ECN opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$5.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.