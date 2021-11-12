ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Raymond James

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of ECNCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 10,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

