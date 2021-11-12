ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at CSFB

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.34.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.17. 668,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,777. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.76. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$5.57 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.