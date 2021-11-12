Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $232.47 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.11 and a fifty-two week high of $234.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

