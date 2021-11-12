Edgeless Trading Up 19.2% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $6.14 million and $7,088.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeless has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00222773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00090318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.