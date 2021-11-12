Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.980-$3.260 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

