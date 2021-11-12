Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

EPC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

EPC stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $27,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

