eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

EFTR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

EFTR opened at $9.98 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

