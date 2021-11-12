eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. eGain updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,622. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

