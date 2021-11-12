Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.38.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

