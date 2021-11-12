Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

